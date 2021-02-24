E-Auction of extracted Meghalaya coal begins

By Bureau
Extracted coal. Representational picture.

 

SHILLONG: E-auction of extracted coal in Meghalaya has commenced according to the Supreme Court order dated July 3, 2019 in Civil Appeal No. 10720 of 2018.

The online auction of extracted coal will be  conducted through MSTC Limited portal (www.mstcecommerce.com/coalauctionhome/mcoal/index.jsp),  according to a  notification issued by Mining and Geology Department of Meghalaya.

Interested buyers can register in the MSTC Ltd portal. Comprehensive plan dated  24th August, 2020and Scheme for Sale of extracted coal in Meghalaya through spot e-auction may be obtained from the website https://megdmg.gov.in. Helpline Numbers: 033-40645207/4-645316

