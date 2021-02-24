Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on Meghalaya Deputy CM

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By Bureau
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India meets Prestone Tynsong.

SHILLONG: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India , M. Imran  called on Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong at his office Chamber at Yojana Bhavan, here on Wednesday. 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.