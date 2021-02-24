Bangladesh High Commissioner calls on Meghalaya Deputy CM
SHILLONG: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India , M. Imran called on Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong at his office Chamber at Yojana Bhavan, here on Wednesday.
SHILLONG: The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India , M. Imran called on Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong at his office Chamber at Yojana Bhavan, here on Wednesday.
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.