East Khasi Hill DC takes COVID19 vaccine

SHILLONG: Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District (EKH), Ms Isawanda Laloo was administered COVID19 vaccine here on Wednesday as she wanted to lead the vaccination drive in the district from the front.

After being inoculated, the Deputy Commissioner in a message said,” Proud to receive my first dose of the Covishield Vaccine today at Boys’ Hostel, JN Stadium, Polo, vaccination centre for frontliners. The vaccine is safe and I feel completely fine after getting it.

“I urge and encourage all the frontline workers and health workers who are already registered to get vaccinated and not shy away from it. It is the only sure way of protection against Covid-19. Soon it will be rolled out for elderly/comorbid persons and other sections of the population. Be responsible, get vaccinated.”