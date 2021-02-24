KHNAM objects to Adelbert’s ‘claim’

GUWAHATI: KHNAM central executive committee (CEC) president, Pyndap Saibon has objected to MLA Adelbert Nongrum referring to himself, in a statement, as president of party and announcing that “KHNAM would field a candidate for the bypoll to Mawryngkneng constituency”.

“This is not true. In fact, it is a clear attempt of the MLA to mislead the people on the current position of KHNAM. And since the internal party dispute is still unsettled with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Nongrum has no authority to make such claims and statements,” Saibon said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saibon said he was surprised by Nongrum’s statement and clarified that KHNAM as a party has not taken any such decision to field a candidate for the bypoll as of now.

“If Adelbert Nongrum goes ahead with what he claims, we will take necessary action from our end,” he warned.

Saibon pointed out that after Nongrum had resigned from the party as a member of the central executive member on July 10, 2018, he along with few others who earlier resigned from the party, without the information of the CEC, submitted a representation on September 14, 2018 to the ECI wherein he misled the apex poll commission that he convened a general council of the party and was elected as its president.”

“On knowing this, the party submitted a representation to ECI which was taken into consideration along with evidence,” Saibon said.

The ECI thereafter directed both Nongrum and Saibon to settle the matter amicably or through a competent court.

A petition was filed by the CEC in the high court wherein the interim judgement was passed in favour of Saibon as the rightful president of the party.

“The final order of the court dated September 14, 2019 requested the ECI to re-consider as to whether the application of Nongrum dated September 14, 2018 (wherein he claimed to be president of the party) and the subsequent bringing of the contents of the same on its records is proper. The commission was also requested to complete the process in continuation of its letter dated March 4, 2019 and informed both the parties accordingly,” the statement said.

Nongrum further filed an appeal against the judgment which was immediately disposed by the high court on December 3, 2020.

“As of now, the ECI, vide its letter dated November 20, 2020, has made it clear that the matter was not settled, and in such a situation, Adelbert Nongrum cannot claim and declare himself as president and take any party decision,” Saibon stated.