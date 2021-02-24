Only BJP can restore GHADC’s glory: Bernard

TURA : BJP State Vice President, Bernard N Marak on Wednesday claimed that BJP is the only party which can restore the glory of the GHADC as all other political parties took advantage of its autonomy and exploited its resources.

“GHADC gave away 80% of its revenue to the State and most of the departments were taken over by the State Government without constitutional sanction incurring great losses to the people and the Council as a whole. BJP wants to reform the anomalies in the Council. BJP is the only hope to revive GHADC to its old glory against all odds and crisis,” Bernard asserted.

Alleging that neither the Congress nor the NPP can reform GHADC, Bernard accused the two parties of ruining it to such a deplorable position that it needs to beg from the state.

“The leaders are not taking responsibility for the sorry state of the GHADC. Even now, the State leaders are working with the Engineers of the Civil works in Shillong to take out the money sanctioned to GHADC. They need the money for election expenses not for development or to solve the ongoing crisis in GHADC where the employees have ceased work,” Bernard alleged.

Stating that people of Garo Hills must save the GHADC from being abolished, he urged them to have faith in the BJP which has young members with aims to end corruption.