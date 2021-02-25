ABVP felicitates Lok Sabha Speaker on visit to Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The ABVP, Meghalaya welcomed the Speaker of Lok Sabha , Om Birla with a Khasi Shawl on his Meghalaya visit.

State Vice President of ABVP Meghalaya Dr. Solony Bareh, State Social media in-charge Kum. Sumarlin Lyngdoh Mawlong, State Working Committee member Lebanon D Sangma and Simant Kumar Baisiya were present on the occasion.

The ABVP, Meghalaya briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about its activities in the hill state especially about organisation of U Tirot Sing, U Kianang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma Best Students award function, Sstudents tour program for national integration.