ABVP felicitates Lok Sabha Speaker on visit to Meghalaya

By Bureau
ABVP Meghlaya unit office-bearers with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Shillong on Thursday.

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The ABVP, Meghalaya welcomed the Speaker of Lok Sabha , Om Birla  with a  Khasi Shawl  on his Meghalaya visit.

State Vice President of ABVP Meghalaya Dr. Solony Bareh, State Social media in-charge Kum. Sumarlin Lyngdoh Mawlong, State Working Committee member  Lebanon D Sangma and Simant Kumar Baisiya were present on the occasion.

The ABVP, Meghalaya briefed the Lok Sabha Speaker about its activities in the hill state especially about organisation of U Tirot Sing, U Kianang Nangbah and Pa Togan Sangma Best Students award function,  Sstudents tour program for national integration.

