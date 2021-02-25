GSU joins in opposition to non-tribal candidates

TURA, Feb 25: After several local organization raised objection to the allotment of party tickets to non-tribals by certain political parties for the upcoming GHADC elections, the GSU, CEC led By Zikku Balgra N Marak has also opposed the same demanding that such candidates are withdrawn immediately.

“We demand a separate electoral roll for the GHADC as well as the immediate withdrawal of non-tribal candidates by parties. If they fail to heed our demands, we will take future course of action,” the union said.