Assam hill districts have progressed under BJP govt: Shah

GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah has asserted that under the BJP-led Assam government, the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have rapidly progressed towards peace and prosperity.

Addressing a massive rally at Dengaon in Karbi Anglong, his second rally in the state on Thursday, Shah said that “due to the efforts of the central and the state governments, peace has returned to the state as several militant groups have surrendered arms and come back to the mainstream.”

He also referred to the laying down of arms by 1040 militants of five militant groups from Karbi Anglong in a ceremonial surrender here on Tuesday, saying that “peace is a prerequisite for development and progress.”

“The dedicated efforts of the governments at the Centre and state had led to the laying down of arms by Bodo militant groups along with the signing of the peace accord with Bru militants in Tripura last year besides the surrender of several other militant groups in Assam,” Shah claimed.

Slamming the Opposition once again ahead of the crucial Assembly polls, Shah raised the poll pitch in the hill district, alleging that “during the time of the previous Congress governments, the hill districts of Assam were neglected and no substantial development took place there.”

“Now, during the tenure of the BJP-led central and state governments, the hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have moved rapidly towards development in all sectors such as education, power, roads, providing of houses, etc,” he claimed.

Referring to the implementation of schemes worth several crores in Karbi Anglong, including setting up of Diphu Medical College and plan for building a cancer hospital in Diphu, Shah assured other demands of the Karbi people, such as setting up a law college, model degree college, et al in the district would also be fulfilled in a short period of time.