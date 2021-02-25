Garo Hills fighters to be part of martial arts event in Kashmir

TURA, Feb 25: Six fighters from West Garo Hills Pencak Silat Association are set to participate in the National Pencak Silat Championship to be held from March 27 to 31 at Srinagar in Kashmir.

The team of fighters led by association President and Coach, Eddy D Marak will be participating in the Junior and Sub Junior category.

The fighters who will be representing the association include Gandhian A Sangma (14), Bartholomeo A Sangma (16) Abba Brigatha A Sangma (12), Beamsant B Marak (12), Karim Cheang A Sangma (12) and Chuga Wedoang B Marak (13).