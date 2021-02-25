Administrator’s order against protesting employees unfair : NGEA  

TURA, Feb 25: The Non-Gazetted Employees Association ( NGEA) of the GHADC on Thursday reacted to media reports of the Council Administrator issuing an order, directing the agitating employees to resume work or face termination with one time settlement, saying no official letter or order has been received from the official till date.

In a statement issued here on Thursday evening, Joint secretary of the NGEA, Flaming B Marak said that such an order against the employees if true, was unfair as they had their fundamental right to agitate for denial of payment of salaries for over two years by the authorities. Marak said that instead of issuing such an order, action should be taken against all those involved in corruption which led the GHADC to this situation.

Marak said that the protest in the form of boycotting work and stopping the Council’s water supply was against the state government’s failure to release the royalty share of Rs 55 crores to the GHADC despite the fact that it’s Secretary, Riksey R Marak had submitted a letter requesting the same to the Commissioner of Transport, Director of Mineral Resources and the Chief Principle Conservator of Forests.

Marak also rejected the claim by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the social media that an amount of Rs 46.57 crores has been released to the GHADC adding that RTIs filed with the three departments had revealed otherwise.