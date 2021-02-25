Give COVID jabs to public representatives first: Hek

SHILLONG, Feb 24: Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday suggested that the COVID-19 vaccine should be administered to Governor, Satya Pal Malik and Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma in order to instill confidence among the citizenry so that people would come forward for vaccination without any fear.

“It should be given to the public representatives first so that citizens will have the confidence to come forward and take the shot,” Hek said, while stating that he was also willing to get vaccinated along with the governor and the chief minister.

He was quick to add that it was his personal opinion as only the central government had to authority to issue necessary instructions in this regard.

Health Minister AL Hek had recently informed that that 99.9 per cent of the beneficiaries have been inoculated during the first phase of the vaccination drive in Meghalaya.

No complaint against NHM Director: Hek

Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday said that he has not received any formal complaint against National Health Mission (NHM) Director Ramkumar S. about forcing employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine. “Threatened or not, I have not received any complaint and I cannot comment until or unless I receive any complaint in black and white,” he said. He, however, said: “I encourage them to take the shots as there is nothing wrong and it is for our wellness and protection but we cannot force it or make it mandatory for others.”

“Only people who are willing to take it can be given the vaccine,” he added.

Backing up his argument that it is safe to take the vaccine, Hek said, “When 90-95% people are taking this vaccine and there is no reaction why should anyone be scared?”

Some NHM, Meghalaya employees had alleged that Ramkumar threatened them to either take the shots or not come for work.

The employees had maintained that they did not want to come out in the open fearing punitive action. Many took the jab fearing the worst in case they did not take it.

The NHM Director had rubbished the allegations.

The employees said on Wednesday that they have resumed work and that they were not being forced to take the vaccination.