Mawryngkneng bypoll: UDP to field candidate

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The United Democratic Party (UDP), a constituent of ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, will contest the upcoming by-election to Mawryngkneng seat.

“We are yet to meet and decide as a party but we will definitely contest the bypoll,” UDP vice president, Allantry Dkhar said on Wednesday.

“Some ticket aspirants have approached the party.

) Talks are on and we will soon announce the name of our candidate,” he said.

On the April 9 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Dkhar said, “Our prospects are very good as we have a number of potential winners. We will soon release the second list of candidates and this process will continue until the last date of filing of nomination is over.”

Stating that the UDP has already started its poll campaign, he said the party has been able to drive home the “important point” of regionalism in Garo Hills. It was there in the 1980s until waning due to various political factors, he said.

“We are now gaining grounds there because we have in our fold young leaders. Things are looking very bright for us. We will put in our best effort,” he added.

PDF yet to pick candidate

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF), which has its eye on Highlander Kharmalki as a likely candidate of the party for the forthcoming bypoll to the Mawryngkneng seat, today clarified that it was yet to finalise its candidate.

PDF leader and Cabinet Minister, Hamletson Dohling asserted that the party would contest the bypoll but it was yet to decide on its candidate.

Meanwhile, Kharmalki on Wednesday made it clear that he would contest the bypoll but he was yet to pick a party. He revealed that the Congress has offered a ticket to him.