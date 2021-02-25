Anti-Mawrie campaign gains support

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The internal bickering in the State BJP is getting murkier with former party leaders from Ri Bhoi now deciding to go full throttle against state party president, Ernest Mawrie, accusing him of behaving like an Opposition leader.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a host of former BJP leaders from Ri Bhoi accused Mawrie of having a nexus with the Opposition Congress. They also extended full support to the call for a statewide campaign against the state BJP chief.

The signatories also stated that that they would submit a report against Mawrie to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah during his visit to Meghalaya next month.

“His (Mawrie’s) statements are being backed by Congress leaders and this is proof of his nexus with the Congress which is sabotaging our party. He should step down on moral grounds,” the leaders said.

Claiming that everyone in the party is aware of his dictatorial style of functioning, the signatories said, “If Mawrie claims to have the support of the party leaders then let him seek re-election to the post of BJP president.”

Informing that a massive signature campaign and an online petition seeking Mawrie’s ouster will be launched soon, the leaders said that Mawrie was elected through nomination and not through election.

The statement was signed by Silenstar Rani, S Thabah, BS Khongwir and other former party leaders from Ri Bhoi.