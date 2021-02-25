MeECL installs first smart electricity meter at power minister’s residence

SHILLONG, Feb 25: It was a significant day on February 24, 2021 for the power consumers in Meghalaya as well as MeECL. Meghalaya’s first smart electricity meter was installed in the official residence of state Power Minister James K Sangma and the second one in the official residence of CMD MeECL.

In the next few months nearly 2 lakh smart meters will be installed across Meghalaya under the funding from ADB. Good news is that the two pilot meters are working perfectly fin since their installation, according to a source in MeECL.

The benefits and salient features of smart meters: