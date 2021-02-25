NEHU celebrates Silver Jubilee

TURA, Feb25: The Foundation Day cum Silver Jubilee of the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Tura Campus was recently celebrated at its campus in Chasingre.

Established in the year 1996, the university completes 25 years this year.

The celebration was attended West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh in the presence of a host of dignitaries including former and current officials of NEHU, Principals of various colleges from Garo Hills, members of the Tura Senior Citizens Forum, Nokma Council, Garo Graduates Union, A’chik Literature Society and others.

On the auspicious occasion, various speakers urged the university fraternity to strive to rise higher and higher in terms of academic excellence, cutting edge research and collaborations with international bodies stating the university has a potential to grow and prosper from many angles.

Former Pro-Vice-Chancellors who also spoke on the occasion, remembered the challenges and struggles they had to overcome at the nascent stage when the university started with only two departments- English and Garo. Now the university boasts of 11 departments and there are so many developments and plans in the line of becoming a world class university, they stated.