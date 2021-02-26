All students of classes 9, 10, 11 declared pass: TN CM

Chennai, Feb 25 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that students of Classes 9, 10 and 11 will be declared passed without writing their annual/board exams for the academic year 2020-21.

Announcing this in the Assembly, Palaniswami said considering the extraordinary Covid-19 pandemic situation and going by the views of the education experts and appeals of the parents, students of 9, 10 and 11 classes will be declared as all pass without them writing the annual school or board exams.

He also said the government will announce the detailed norms for calculating the marks for the students for the academic year 2020-21.

Palaniswami said the schools were closed due to the pandemic and the students learnt through the Kalvi TV channel and online. Their study portions were also reduced.(IANS)