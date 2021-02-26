EGH groups rally against non-tribal participation in upcoming GHADC polls

TURA, Feb 26: To express strong opposition against any kind of non-tribal participation in the upcoming GHADC elections slated for April 9, a public meeting cum rally was on Friday organized by combined organizations of Williamnagar in East Garo Hills District.

Organizations including the GSU, FKJGP, AAYF, AYC, FAF, AIGU, ASWA, Mothers’ Union, Mothers’ Federation, College Students’ Union, Auto Taxi Sumo Pick up Association besides others under the banner of the East Garo Hills Joint Action Committee (EGHJAC) organized a public meeting at the Rongrenggre Playground.

The public meeting was also attended by various clubs, local leaders, nokmas, sordars, senior citizens and students from various schools of the town.

During the public meeting, leaders of various organizations asserted that the GHADC is solely for the Garo people and no non-tribal can be involved in its affairs. Organization leaders also warned the various political parties against giving party tickets to non-tribals demanding that they be immediately withdrawn.

The leaders also urged the general public to cooperate and unite to stop non-tribal participation in the GHADC.

Following the public meeting at the venue, the gathering while holding banners, posters and placards, also took out a rally through the main thoroughfares of the town.