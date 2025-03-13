Thursday, March 13, 2025
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Holi. President Murmu, on the eve of Holi, conveyed her heartfelt greetings, emphasising the festival’s spirit of unity and brotherhood.

In her message, she said: “This festival nurtures the spirit of unity and brotherhood in our lives. The diverse colours of Holi reflect the values of unity in diversity. This festival also symbolises the triumph of good over evil. It teaches us to spread love and positivity around us.”

She also extended her warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and abroad, adding, “May this festival of colours fill your lives with joy and prosperity.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media platform X to send his greetings.

He wrote, “Many wishes to all of you on Holi. May this festival infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone’s life and also deepen the colour of unity among the countrymen.” Holi, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm both in India and abroad, will be observed on Friday.

The festival is preceded by the ritual of lighting bonfires, known as Holika Dahan, symbolising the burning of the demoness Holika. On a separate note, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Asha Kiran shelter home in Rohini on Thursday to celebrate Holi with the children.

She emphasised that since these children do not have parents, the government, as their guardian, would ensure they receive proper care and facilities. Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Singh Indraj, CM Gupta distributed sweets and chocolates to the children.

IANS

