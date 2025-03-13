Thursday, March 13, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected the US plan of ceasefire in the war against Ukraine even as US President Donald Trump’s top negotiator landed in Moscow for talks.

Yuri Ushakov, who is also on the Russian team for negotiations with the US, said on Russia’s state television that the 30-day cease-fire would allow Ukraine’s forces time to regroup.

“This is nothing other than a temporary time-out for Ukrainian soldiers, nothing more. Our goal is a long-term peaceful resolution,” he said, adding, “Steps that imitate peaceful actions are not needed”.

Ushakov said he had conveyed Moscow’s opposition to the temporary ceasefire to the US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on a phone call on Wednesday. Steve Witkoff, a longtime friend of the US President and his top negotiator, arrived in Moscow for talks on the ceasefire plan.

But the senior Kremlin aide qualified his remarks saying he had “stated my point of view” and that President Putin could make “more specific and meaningful assessments” later in the day.

In an unmistakable political message, President Putin turned up in the region of Kursk in military camouflage earlier in the day to mark advances by his military in the region. The US ceasefire plan pauses hostilities for 30 days and paves the way for a peace agreement.

Ukraine accepted it during talks between the two sides in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia earlier in the week, leaving the fate of the place in the hands of Russia. “Ukraine is ready to stop shooting and start talking, and now it will be up to them to say yes or no,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters after the meeting with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah Saudi Arabia, referring to Russia.

“I hope they’re going to say yes, and if they do, then I think we’ve made great progress. If they say no, then we will, unfortunately, know what the impediment is to peace here.” There has been no response from the White House to the Kremlin aide’s remarks.

IANS

Previous article
President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to the...
INTERNATIONAL

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday highlighted the growing struggles of young Australians, who are...
NATIONAL

Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Sisodia, Jain facing graft allegations

New Delhi, March 13: In a fresh trouble for former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, facing...
Environment

Arunachal CM releases ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to empower communities to protect environment

Itanagar, March 13: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday released the "Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action:...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...

Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Sisodia, Jain facing graft allegations

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: In a fresh trouble for...
Load more

Popular news

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...

Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Sisodia, Jain facing graft allegations

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: In a fresh trouble for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge