6th Meghalaya State Shooting Championship gets on roll

SHILLONG, Feb 26: After a gap of one year lockdown, the Shooting Association of Meghalaya in collaboration with the North East Small Finance Bank, conducted the 6th Meghalaya State Shooting Championship which officially began today.

Earlier, on 25th Feb 2021 the 50M Rifle prone .22 Rifle was conducted in which 7 shooters competed.

The events that were held today included 25 M Sports Pistol and 25 M standard pistol at the 58 GTC shooting range and the 10 M Air Pistol and 10M Air Rifle was held at the 10M Precision Indoor Shooting Range at Demthring, Shillong.

On the first day there were 7 shooters for the 25M Shooting Range and 7 Shooters for the 10M Indoor shooting range. The number of shooters per day has been adjusted to comply with the SOP so as to maintain social distancing norms.

It may be recalled that the National Rifle Association of India had issued advisory to all the State Associations to initiate and complete the State Championships by February 2021 so as to enable the National Federation to conduct the Zonal and Nationals within March/April 2021.