Sprint Queen Hima Das appointed DSP in Assam Police

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Sprint queen of the country, Hima Das was today appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Assam Police.

The celebrated athlete who hails from small town of Dhing in Nagaon district of Assam, was ceremonially handed over the appointment letter by DGP of Assam Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta in presence of the Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal and a host of top police officials of the state in a function held here.

Receiving the appointment letter, Hima Das expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior Cabinet Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. An elated Hima Das promised to keep thriving for making the country shine in the track and field event in the international arena.

Assam police also handed over appointment letter to 597 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in the same function.

The recruitment process of 597 SIs including written examination to distribution of appointment letters completed in record 90 days. It happens to be the largest intake of SIs in Assam Police at one go. 288 out of 597 selected candidates are post-graduates, a record in itself.

277 of them are science graduates while 60 are engineers. 445 out of 597 scored marks between 50 to 60%, again a record and speaks volume of merit-based transparent recruitment.

Average age profile is quite young – 69% candidates are below 25 years, youngest being the 22 years old while 31% are between 25 to 30 years.

The selected SIs are from all the districts except Sadiya and Dima Hasao. Selected SIs represent almost all the communities and tribes of Assam.