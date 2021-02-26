State Election dept ready for bypoll

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state Election department has made necessary arrangements for the upcoming to the vacant Mawryngkneng seat and is now awaiting announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor today said that review meetings have been held with the DC and SP of East Khasi Hills and officials have conducted field inspections of all 56 polling stations under Mawryngkneng constituency.

For the bypoll, senior citizens above the age of 80 and persons with disabilities will have the option to cast their votes through postal ballot by using Form 12D.

In addition, candidates can file their nomination papers online to reduce human interface, Kharkongor said.

“Sufficient EVM and VVPATS are available and first level checking has been completed by technical officials deputed by the ECI,” he added.

The Election department is exploring creation of auxiliary polling booths in polling stations with over 1,000 electors since COVID-19 protocols of ECI limits electors in a polling station to 1000 or less.