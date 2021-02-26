GHADC polls: Cong banks on voters’ wisdom

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Congress on Thursday said it is hopeful people will exercise their franchise in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections guided by their wisdom.

The National People’s Party (NPP) earlier stated that the GHADC polls would be the Congress’s last electoral battle.

Congress leader and former chief minister Mukul Sangma said: “I am not going to respond to this kind of rhetoric. I will only respect the wisdom of the electorates and the people of the state.”

State NPP president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi recently said it would be a do-or-die battle for the Congress. He had also stated that the NPP’s effort would be to ensure that the Congress could never raise its head in the Garo Hills region.

Sangma said, “Let him tell the people to finish off the Congress. I have reasons to believe people have their own wisdom and they are guided by it.”

He refused to comment further saying, “I don’t get hooked to their traps to engage in those types of narratives.”

Political analysts say the GHADC polls would be crucial for Congress and NPP as Assembly elections are due in two years time.

The Congress said the GHADC polls will be a challenge for the party but a “tough battle” for the NPP-headed ruling dispensation. The polls will set the trend and the mood of voters in Garo Hills ahead of Assembly elections.

On the Mawryngkneng bypoll, Sangma said consultations and discussions are on to select the candidate. He felt the Congress would have got an extra edge by fielding a relative of its departed leader David Nongrum. His demise has necessitated the by-election.

David’s father and Congress leader Charles Pyngrope has already stated that none from the family will be in the bypoll fray.