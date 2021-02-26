US man kills neighbour, cooks her heart with potatoes

Oklahoma, Feb 25 : A man in the United States’ Oklahoma has killed a woman neighbour and cut out her heart before cooking it with potatoes.

While obtaining a search warrant, an agent with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told a judge that Lawrence Paul Anderson killed his neighbour, Andrea Lynn Blankenship, at her home in Chickasha, about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, and cut her heart out before cooking it and serving it “with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons.”

He is also accused of killing his uncle, Leon Pye, and a 4-year-old girl, Kaeos Yates, Pye’s granddaughter, at his home that same night. His aunt, Delsie Pye, was also stabbed but survived.

Anderson was found in another room at the house vomiting on pillows and was arrested by officers at the scene.

Anderson later told officers about Blankenship while being interrogated, nydailynews.com reported.

He had recently also had a 20-year-sentence commuted by Gov. Kevin Stitt and was released from prison in January.(IANS)