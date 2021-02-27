‘Coal auction process to help curb illegalities’

SHILLONG, Feb 26: State home minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday observed that with the auction of extracted coal in Meghalaya, cases of illegal mining and transportation would come down to a minimum.

“Once you have the legal process (auction) in place, the incentive for illegalities will be minimum,” Rymbui said, while informing that the auction process would begin soon in the state.

The minister informed that the state machinery was working overtime to keep a check on illegal coal mining and transportation.

“We are always vigilant and I am hopeful that with this auction, as and when it happens, this thing (illegality) could be resolved,” he said.

“We cannot rule out stray incidents. But it is our duty to see that the law will prevail,” he added.

He however said it is not an easy task for the district administration and the police due to the shortage of manpower. “We will address this issue in due course of time, but I am hopeful once the auction happens, these things will not be there anymore,” he said.

Asked when the shortage of manpower in the police department will be addressed, the home minister said it could take a year and a half.

“We cannot fill all the vacant posts at one go. But in one and a half years, we will try to address this issue in the right earnest,” he said.

He also informed that recruitments against vacant posts were held up in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now since the COVID-19 situation has improved, the process to fill up the vacant posts will commence soon,” he added.

On the other hand, the auction of coal will soon start from East Jaintia Hills followed by other districts.

Of the total coal to be auctioned, 75,000 metric tonnes (MT) is in East Jaintia Hills, 50,000 MT in South Khasi Hills, 25,000 MT in South West Khasi Hills and 50,000 MT in South Garo Hills district.

Based on the Supreme Court’s July 3 ruling, an NGT (National Green Tribunal) committee had, on a pilot basis, approved the auction of 2 lakh MT of the 32 lakh MT coal in the state.

The government expects to generate a royalty cess and GST (goods and services tax) worth Rs 21 crore through the auction.