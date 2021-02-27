Home minister talks tough

SHILLONG, Feb 26: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on Friday asked the people to solve any issues through discussions and not take law into their own hands.

“Meghalaya is one of the most peaceful states in the country and this stray incident will not damage its reputation. Let’s solve all troubles across the table and not take law into our own hands,” he said responding to Wednesday’s incident of attack on a group of eight labourers from Assam by masked miscreants at Shait-Shait Umoid village in South West Khasi Hills.

One of the labourers had died in the attack.

Rymbui said as soon as the reports of the incident came, a high-ranking police official was sent to the spot. He said five people were picked up over the past two days and the investigation was on.

He said the motive behind the attack and the persons perpetrating it would be known only after the completion of the investigation.

“I am sure those people will soon be nabbed and brought to book as per the law of the land,” he said.

When the Minister was reminded that construction workers at an Eklavya School were also assaulted recently, he said, “We have directed all police stations and police outposts to be vigilant. We said whenever there is any construction work being performed by a company from outside, there should be close coordination between the company and the police to prevent such incidents.

“We will firmly deal with the perpetrators of the crime. Such acts are shameful,” the Home minister said. Rymbui admitted that the police still have no idea about some unknown people who were involved in some recent similar cases. He, however, added that in most cases, the police nabbed the culprits, booked them as per law and filed a charge-sheet.

The Home Minister clarified that the latest incident has nothing to do with any other burning issues such as the delay in the implementation of Inner Line Permit or illegal migration.

Incident will affect tourism: Tongkhar

Mawkyrwat legislator and Cabinet minister, Renikton Tongkhar expressed apprehension that incidents like the attack on eight labourers will jeopardize the state government’s plan to develop Mawkyrwat as a major tourism circuit.

“We have been blessed with natural beauty and we are planning to promote tourism in Mawkyrwat area in coordination with the state government. I am sorry to see such things happening as it will discourage people to visit Mawkyrwat,” Tongkhar said.

Tendering his apology over the incident that occurred in his constituency, Tongkhar asked people not to take the law into their own hands.

Reacting to the decision of the management of St. Xavier’s College to shut down the college and stop the ongoing work, he said, “I appeal the management to reconsider their decision as this will affect the students studying in that college.”

Assuring the college authorities that the people of Umoid are with them, he said, “We will ensure that the college runs smoothly and there are no problems in future”.