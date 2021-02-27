2 more held; peace rally today

Mawkyrwat, Feb 26: Mawkyrwat Police on Friday arrested two more persons suspected to be involved in the attack on eight labourers from Assam on the campus of St. Xavier’s College at Shait-Shait Umoid in South West Khasi Hills.

One labourer succumbed to his injuries at Shillong Civil Hospital while seven others suffered serious injuries.

Police informed that two of the three persons picked up yesterday were released on personal recognizance (PR) bonds. “The third person picked up yesterday has been arrested and now the total number of people in police custody is 3. They were produced to the Court and were sent to three days in police custody,” police said.

Meanwhile, the Dorbar Shnong of Shait-Shait Umoid in collaboration with the Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Diwah-Umjarain area will hold a peace rally at 11 am on Saturday. Participants will walk from Umjarain market to Shait-Shait Umoid football field holding black flags to condemn the incident. Residents of six villages — Pynden Diwah, Diwah Shadmoit, Shait-Shait Umoid, Umjarain, Mawsdei and Lawblei — including school children will participate in the peace rally. The Synjuk also requested residents, youths and students, Churches and NGOs from the district to participate in the rally.