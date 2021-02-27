Policy to hone youth with ‘One Skill One Talent’ in the offing, says CM

TURA, Feb 27: The Meghalaya government has come up with a plan to provide training for youth with one technical skill to empower them given that the number of youth joining the workforce is rising with each passing year. It was also decided to enhance the stipend for those youth who undergo training in various industrial training institutes in the state.

The announcement was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while inaugurating a new building block of the Industrial Training Institute in Tura on Saturday afternoon.

“Every year, about 50,000 youth join the workforce and keeping the numbers in mind, we need to prepare a plan and strategy to be able to provide employment to these youngsters. We will introduce a policy that will empower and hone young people with one skill and one talent”, announced Conrad Sangma.

The chief minister reminded the young trainees about the importance of technical and vocational skill training and said, “It is an important aspect in skilling and empowering young people for the work of work.”

The new complex, set up at a cost of Rs 7.76 Crore has been funded by the Asian Development Bank through its supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya. It aims to improve quality, delivery and access to secondary and higher secondary education as well as technical and vocational skills training for the youth.

There are currently 265 youth undergoing training in different technical lines such as motor vehicle repairing, electrician and carpentry at the Tura ITI.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong who holds the labour department portfolio gave the good news to the young trainees as he announced that the state government has decided to increase the stipend for trainees of it is and other institutes.

“I urge the youth to not only wait for government jobs but get the necessary skills and explore possibilities in the private sector to open your own enterprises” suggested Tynsong.

It is worth mentioning that the Tura ITI first began operation in 1965 with just three basic trades of Welder, Fitter & Carpentry and simultaneously Stenography (1975), Mechanic Motor Vehicle (1976), and Electrician (1981).

The ‘Vocational Training Improvement Project’ – a World Bank project was implemented in 2014 with an additional introduction of Surveyor, Draughtsman Mechanical & Draughtsman Civil. Construction of new building under the ADB commenced with the introduction of additional trades – Electronics Mechanics, Dressmaking, Catering & Hospitality Assistant, and Operator Advance Machine Tools.

In 2015, seating capacity was increased from 206 to 348 after project interventions in 2020. Since then, the enrolment has increased from 128 trainees in 2015 to 265 trainees in 2020/21. The ITI has trained more than 600 trainees since 2010 with employers ranging from telecom industries to various government offices.