What Meghalaya Police say about Umdoi incident

SHILLONG, Feb 27: Meghalaya Police today issued a statement about Umdoi incident in which a migrant labourer was killed. The statement is signed by G.K. Iangrai, (MPS) Asstt. Inspector General of Police (A) Meghalaya.

The statement says : “In connection with the incident which transpired at St. Xavier’s College in Umoid on the 24 th February 2021, it is hereby informed that on the 19th February 2021, 8 (eight) labourers from Ujnghagrar Char village, South Salmara, Mankachar District, Assam had arrived at St. Xavier’s college, Umoid village for construction. The Village Headman accompanied by Secretary and some members of the village Umoid­ Shaidshaid on being informed of the arrival of the labourers, went to St. Xavier’s College requesting the Father of the college not to keep the labourers in their village until some arrangement was made. The request was acknowledged by the Father who on the same day shifted the labourers to Nativity School Mawkyrwat for their safety.

“On 23rd February 2021, the Father of the college had sent a letter of clarification to the Village Authority and on the same day, there was a cordial meeting between the Father and the village authority in which the labourers were granted permission to stay and work for the construction of the college and on the basis of this agreement and on receiving assurance from the village authority that no harm would come upon the construction workers, they were then shifted to St. Xavier’s College construction site, Umoid on 24 th February 2021 at about 7.30 AM.

“However, on the night of 24 th February, 2021 at about 11.30 PM, around 20 (twenty) unknown miscreants forcibly broke open into the room where these labourers were staying and assaulted them, after which, the miscreants fled away from the scene.

“All the labourers had sustained injuries and were immediately taken to the Mawkyrwat CHC for medical examination, and out of the 8(eight) labourers, two of them namely (1) Shri Raju Mondol and (2) Shri Shahinoor Alom had sustained serious injuries on their persons for which they had to be referred to Civil Hospital, Shillong for further treatment, but due to the nature of injuries, Shri Raju Mondal, succumbed to his injuries.

“In this connection, FIR has been received and a cognizable case has been registered vide Mawkyrwat PS Case No. 01(2)2021 U/S 447 /450/324/326/302/34 IPC and in the course of investigation, out of the 3 (three) persons who were initially detained

for interrogation only 1 (one) person was formally arrested and today the 27th February

2021, another 2 (two) persons were arrested.

“The investigation of the case is in progress to establish the identities of the other persons involved in the crime, and Meghalaya Police appeals to the general public to kindly refrain from taking the law into their own hands or breach communal peace and harmony in the State, as stringent action under relevant provisions of law will be taken against them.