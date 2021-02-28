Peace rally condemns assault on labourers

Mawkyrwat, Feb 27: A massive peace rally was taken out by people at Mawkyrwat on Saturday to register protest against the recent incident of assault on eight construction labourers from Assam by the miscreants on the campus of St. Xavier’s College at Umoid in South West Khasi Hills district.

One of the labourers was killed while the seven others had sustained serious injuries.

Hundreds of locals, including schoolchildren, from six villages such as Pynden Diwah, Diwah Shadmoit, Shait-Shait Umoid, Umjarain, Mawsdei and Lawblei village took part in the rally holding black flags and placards to condemn the incident.

Local MLA and PHE Minister, Renikton L Tongkhar; local MDC, Carness Sohshang; Principal of St. Xavier’s College, Fr. Paul Coelho; and many other prominent leaders and church leaders also took part in the rally.

Speaking at a public meeting at Madan Shait-Shait Umoid, Tongkhar condemned the incident and termed it as an act of barbarism. Stating that violence can never solve any problems, he called upon the people of the area to come forward for discussions if they have any issues. He said attacking anyone is not acceptable and it is against human rights.

Tongkhar encouraged the Jesuit Fathers not to lose hope but continue with the good work. He said he expects the college to contribute more and bring many changes to the district.

“We know you are sad and worried. We came here today as a society to be with you and as an MLA of this area, I assure you that we will be with you all the time. We want to see that this college resumes the classes. The construction work should also resume for the benefits of our people,” Tongkhar said.

He promised to provide financial support to the college and requested its principal to submit an application for aid under Rs 5 lakh.

Condemning the attack, Sohshang said the criminals involved are uneducated even if they have a post-graduate degree. He called upon the Jesuit Society not to leave the place.

All the representatives from the six villages, who spoke at the meeting, condemned the incident and expressed support to the Jesuit Fathers to continue the work at Shait-Shait Umoid.