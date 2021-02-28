Ri Bhoi, SGH register wins

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 27: Ri Bhoi and South Garo Hills won their respective matches of the Meghalaya Cricket Association’s Inter-District U-23 Men’s Cricket Tournament today.

Ri Bhoi defeated East Jaintia Hills by an innings and 69 runs in Zone 1 in Nongpoh, while South Garo Hills were victorious by eight wickets over South West Khasi Hills in Mendipathar in Zone 2.

Resuming the 2nd day on 36/2 in their 2nd innings, EJH were still 145 runs away from making Ri Bhoi bat again. In the end EJH were all out for 112, with Passang Sherpa (24) and Bharat Subba (22) both reaching the twenties before getting out.

The most successful bowlers were Ram Gurung (3/16) and Vicky Kumar (3/22), who bagged three wickets each. Gurung finished with match figures of 9/41 after taking 6/25 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, in Mendipathar, the end of the first day had seen SGH take a 34-run lead at the end of both teams’ 1st innings.

The second for SWKH did not go according to plan and they were all out for 84.

South Garo Hills thus required just 51 for victory, which they accomplished for the loss of two wickets. Arien Bonchang was the top-scorer with 23.