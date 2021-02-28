Vijay Hazare: Meghalaya ease past Arunachal

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: An unbeaten half-century by Nongpoh lad Rohit Shah saw Meghalaya cruise to an eight-wicket victory over Arunachal Pradesh in their plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Chennai today.

Opener Shah carried his bat, scoring an unbeaten 70 off 84 deliveries as Meghalaya made 157/2 in just 28.5 overs after restricting Arunachal to 153 all out in the first innings where Chengkam Sangma, playing in his first match of the tournament, took 3/21.

The other bowlers who claimed wickets for Meghalaya were Sanjay Yadav (2/30), Ravi Teja (1/13), Aditya Singhania (1/24) and Abhay Negi (1/37).

In the chase Shah (8x4s) and Yogesh Tiwari (28 off 25 balls) put on 47 for the first wicket. Lerry Sangma then contributed 12 and Ravi Teja 32 not out as Meghalaya sailed home by eight wickets and with 21.1 overs to spare.

Meghalaya’s final match will be against Manipur on Monday.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand notched up their fourth straight win beating Mizoram by eight wickets in their Vijay Hazare Trophy plate group match here on Saturday.

Uttarakhand are currently on top of the standings with 16 points from four matches, sharing the position with Assam, who won their match against Sikkim by four wickets.