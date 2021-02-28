Super Division Shillong Cricket League: Titans beat Riatsamthiah

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: Titans CC defeated Riatsamthiah SCC by 4 wickets in a Super Division Shillong Cricket League match here at the NEPA grounds on Saturday. Titans won the toss and elected to field first. Riatsamthiah scored 180 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 27.4 overs. Batsmen Anish Charak (39 runs off 24 balls) and Vivek (23 runs off 14 balls) were the top scorers for Riatsamthiah. Md. Allauddin Ali of Titans claimed 4 wickets in 7 overs while giving away 40 runs. In reply, Titans scored 184 for the loss of 6 wickets in 29.3 overs. Hiraj Rabha top scored for Titans scoring 44 runs in 34 balls. Suraj Chettri (27 runs off 27 balls) was the next hightest scorer. For Riatsamthiah, Praveen took 2 wickets giving away 39 runs in 7 overs. Allauddin of Titans was adjudged the Man of the Match for his bowling performance.