GHADC rules permit non-tribal to partake in polls: Tynsong

SHILLONG, March 1: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong today asserted that they are provisions in the Garo Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of District Council) Rules, 1951 which allows the non-tribal to contest the elections.

“Right from the time of its inception, non-tribals have been allowed to contest the GHADC elections,” Tynsong told reporters here.

When asked to comment on the growing opposition from pressure groups against participation of non-tribals in the GHADC election process, Tynsong said he respects the sentiments of the people.

“But one needs to understand that there are legal provisions that allow non-tribals to contest the election and we cannot change that overnight,” he said, while pointing out that the rules in KHADC and JHADC were different from those of the GHADC.

“The rules for KHADC and JHADC have been amended from time to time,” he added.