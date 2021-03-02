Police hunt for more accused

SHILLONG, March 1: South West Khasi Hills Police is on the hunt for more persons accused of being involved in the attack on eight labourers from Assam on February 24.

Five persons have been arrested so far. The FIR states that around 20-25 people assaulted the labourers at Shait-Shait Umoid village in the district. Raju Mondal, 20, succumbed to his injuries later at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Police on Monday informed that they were interrogating the arrested persons to collect information on the others involved in the attack.