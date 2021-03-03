Archbishop condemns Umoid killing

SHILLONG, March 2: The Archbishop of Shillong Victor Lyngdoh has condemned the killing of a labourer in Umoid village, South West Khasi Hills.

In a statement issued here, the Archbishop stated that the matter is of great concern, adding, “The unprovoked brutal attack on innocent workers resulting in the loss of a precious life and leaving many others seriously injured is condemnable. Our hearts go out to the family members of the deceased worker, Raju Mondal, and others who were injured”.

He also expresses solidarity with the decision to halt all developmental work in Umoid till an amicable settlement is established.