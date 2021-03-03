KHADC permit must for migrant workers: CEM

SHILLONG, March 2: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member, Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday said the migrant workers would have to obtain Labour Clearance Certificate (LCC) from the Council.

“The Executive Committee has been aware since last year that the state government passed the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020. With the passing of the Act, the labour licence will be issued by the state government. But it is still mandatory for the migrant workers to get the LCC from the Council,” Chyne said replying to the general discussion on the budget on the final day of the budget session of the Council.

He said he has already spoken to Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong to incorporate the provision in the Act to make it mandatory for the migrant workers to obtain the LCC from the Council.

According to him, the companies, doing contract work in the state, shall have to apply for the trading licence from the Council.

“We will ensure that the companies apply for the LCC along with the trading licence. We are initiating this process even though the state government is yet to incorporate in the Act and notify in the gazette that the migrant workers will need to obtain the LCC from the Council,” Chyne said.

Congress MDC, Bajop Pyngrope had expressed concern over Tynsong’s statement that the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) cannot issue licences to migrant workers.

Tynsong had stated that after the passing of Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020, the state government, not the ADCs, can issue labour licence.

The Act seeks to prevent the commission of offences of harassment, intimidation, discrimination and such other act that may affect the safety and security of migrant workers.