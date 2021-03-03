Upgradation and improvement of Tura -Dalu road begins

TURA, March 3: Meghalaya Chief Minister along with Dalu MLA Brening A Sangma laid the foundation for the upgradation and improvement of the parallel road to existing Dalu-Baghmara road.

Spanning across 20.853 Kms, the total cost of the project funded under the Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project (MITP) is Rs. 43,45,27, 900.00/- (Rupees Forty Three Crores Forty Five Lakhs Twenty Seven Thousand Nine Hundred) with 36 months kept as target of completion from the start date. The scope of work also include the construction of 5 RCC bridges.

Tagging it as a “long-awaited project”, the Chief Minister stated, “This is a long-awaited project, that will be fulfilled yet again by the MDA Government”.

On the socio-development aspect, the Chief Minister commented, “This road is crucial for international trade and commerce and will connect 2 districts- West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills Districts in Meghalaya. This will greatly impact the socio-economic development of the region, which is rich in agricultural and horticultural produce, which is being supplied across the State and other States by the villagers and farmers on foot. We also hope that through this project, the youth will be encouraged to become Entrepreneurs in the agri and horti sector”.

It may be mentioned that the road starts from NH 217 at Dalu Chaipani, ending at Baghmara with a total length of 31 km (upto Sibbari) under Barengapara Division. This road runs along the International Border with Bangladesh and connects important villages like Chaipani and Baburambil in West Garo Hills and Jatrakona, Sempara, Lower Gauapara, Angratuli, Khondok. Fakirkona, Dumnikura, Ramchenga. Kapasipara, Dipliparara and Sibbari in South Garo Hills. This road is also used by the BSF for their daily patrolling along the Indo-Bangla Border. The export of coal to Bangladesh is done through Gasuapara Land Custom Station and coal depots are on the 11th and 13th Kms of this road. This road project was demanded by the people of both the districts for many years and will finally see the light of day, said the chief minister.

It is worth mentioning that there has been years of protest over neglect to the Dalu to Baghmara Border parallel road which is a lifeline connecting South Garo Hills with the rest of the region.

“This important project will a boon to people of the Dalu Baghmara border areas. It is a very important road for the people of the area and trade and businesses to flourish. World Bank funded Meghalaya Integrated Transport Project amount for the entire State 1100 Cr for various projects out of which 43 Cr has been sanctioned, work order has been given and the project has been started,” informed Conrad Sangma.

He added, “There is talk among the people that the MDA NPP Government will also just lay foundation stones and fail to complete the projects. I want to reassure the people of Dalu and Baghmara that the MDA Government and the NPP Government is not here to dupe you.The MDA Government and NPP Government is here to fulfill the promises made to the people.

I expect quality work and I would like to urge the PWD department to work earnest so that the project gets completed on time.”

The chief minister said that in the last three years the MDA Government has initiated a lot of developmental projects in the State. Recently the government initiated the improvement of the Rongram-Dadengre-Phulbari road which was is in state of neglect for more than 70 years. This ‘hill road’ road is a lifeline for more than 40 villages along the route.

Government has plans to operationalise the Baljek Airport. If not anything else atleast the flight services from Tura to Shillong will be operationalised by 2022 to coincide with the 50 years celebration of Meghalaya’s Statehood, it was announced.

” In the coming two years we have a lot of developmental projects lined up for Garo Hills and the entire State as a whole,” says Conrad Sangma.