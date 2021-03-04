Anomalies alleged in DSC selection results

TURA, Mar 4: The FKJGP from Garo Hills on Thursday sought that the appointment process for all categories with regard to the results of the personal interview recently declared by District Selection Committee (DSC) be put on hold while at the same time seeking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s intervention on the matter.

Earlier, the federation had sought a halt to the appointment process of only the general category after anomalies were detected with regard to the selection. However, the federation on Thursday claimed that more anomalies have been revealed in other categories as well.

According to the federation, the DSC service Rules were violated in the recent declaration of the results as more candidates have been selected than the posts advertised for. While the number of vacant posts was 51 for LDA and 34 for grade IV, a total of 110 candidates (LDA) and 100 candidates (Grade IV) were declared successful candidates, which is in violation of the said rule.

With regard to the selection of candidates in the general category, the federation pointed out that the State Job Reservation Policy has been violated as only the non-tribal candidates were selected with not a single Garo candidate making the list.

“It is clearly mentioned ‘according to the normal principle being followed 15% of the vacancies is unreserved, and as such unreserved vacancies are filled up by the candidate whose position comes at the top of the merit list within the first 15% irrespective of caste/tribe or community,” the federation said while expressing suspicion that the mistake may have been intentional as the anomaly although earlier already pointed out has not been rectified till date.

According to the federation, despite assurance being given to rectify the anomaly during their meeting with the Chairman and the Member Secretary on February 22, certain appointments to the posts of Grade IV were allegedly discreetly approved and the appointments have not been reversed till date.

The federation while asserting that the allegations although not without merit needs to be backed up by concrete evidence, urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to immediately initiate an inquiry into the matter while at the same time putting on hold all appointment processes.