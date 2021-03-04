Differences prevail within Meghalaya state BJP

SHILLONG: Infighting in the state BJP camp regarding allegations of corruption against the MDA government is far from over even as the BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao today asserted that issues within the party have been resolved, a claim denied by the BJP state President Ernest Mawrie.

Talking to media persons after attending the organisational meeting of the BJP here today M Chuba Ao said that the issues had been resolved in the party and the BJP would continue to be a part of the MDA Government and also hinted that Mawrie would continue as State BJP President

As far as issues of corruption is concerned the said that the party had different strategies to deal with it even as he maintained that the party would continue to follow up on issues of any corruption or illegality that was reported in the state of Meghalaya .

On the other hand BJP state President Ernest Mawrie said that the issues pertaining to the organisation only had been resolved whereas the issues pertaining to corruption allegation against the ruling MDA had not been resolved till now .

He also said that the party leadership in Meghalaya would continue to raise any issue of illegality as and when required . Mawrie also said that a Central team would visit Meghalaya to enquire into the allegations of corruption in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.