TURA: Rajabala Congress MLA, Dr Azad Zaman passed away around 2 AM at his home in Rajabala following a heart attack. The 47-year-old Azad won Rajabala seat during his second attempt in 2018.

In 2013, he had contested as an Independent but lost to Ashahel D Shira.

Late Dr Azad was in Rajabala at the time of his death. He campaigning for his younger brother who is contesting the MDC elections on a Congress ticket.