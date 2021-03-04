Load-shedding timing revised

SHILLONG, March 3: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has announced a new load-shedding schedule. Shillong and the entire Garo Hills region will now experience load-shedding for six hours from midnight.

Power will be cut from 6 am till 9 am in the entire Khasi Hills excluding Shillong. Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi districts will face power outage from 9 am till 12 noon. Khasi Hills (excluding Shillong) and Jaintia Hills (industrial areas) will experience power cut from 12 noon till 2 pm.

From 2 pm till 4 pm, power supply will be cut in Jaintia Hills (public and industrial areas). Ri Bhoi (public areas) and Jaintia Hills industrial areas will experience power again from 4 pm till 6 pm while Ri Bhoi industrial areas will face power outage from 6 pm till midnight.