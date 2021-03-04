‘Majority of non-local labourers have left state’

SHILLONG, March 3: In a major revelation, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong today said that a majority of non-tribal labourers engaged in road construction work have left the state affecting almost 50 per cent of the projects amounting to around Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800 crore.

“We had released funds for road projects amounting to Rs 1,700 to 1,800 crore. But sadly 50 per cent of the construction work is lying incomplete since majority of the 36,000 non-tribal labourers engaged in various projects have left the state,” Tynsong said at a public function at Mawkdok in East Khasi Hills.

Tynsong maintained that he had appealed to leaders of various groups to encourage their members to take up the road construction work since they were opposed to labourers from outside working in the state.

“We are aware that it is difficult to get labourers even for construction of houses. We had to depend on labourers from outside. Hence, we need to be liberal in our thinking and allow labourers from outside to work in the state,” he asserted.

The deputy CM also pointed out that love for indigenous community cannot be manifested by assaulting non-tribals.

“We cannot allow people from outside to become permanent citizens here. But we need to allow them to come and work in the state,” Tynsong asserted.