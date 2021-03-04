Nehru World School, Ghaziabad receives prestigious ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification

New Delhi, March 3 : Nehru World School, Ghaziabad, one of the top day schools in the country with the best CBSE results in U.P. in 2020, has won yet another accolade and has been recognised as a ‘Great Place to Work’ by Great Place to Work® Institute, India.

This prestigious recognition is earned based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. Each staff member of the NWS family gave anonymous, exhaustive feedback for this exercise in December 2020. Their feedback was compared with the data of India’s top 50 great places to work before this honour was conferred upon the school.

Speaking on this achievement, Dr. Arunabh Singh, Director, Nehru World School Ghaziabad said, “Our staff and students are the most important elements of our school. It gives me immense pleasure to see Nehru World School receive recognition by ‘Great Place To Work’. The anonymous ratings by our staff are a testimony to the fact that we have been able to provide an enriching and inspiring environment to them. This also strengthens our commitment towards creating NWS as a desirable destination for hiring and retaining the top talent in the industry.”

He further added, “Last year was equally strenuous for the staff and students and we undertook every possible measure to ensure that both our teachers and our students were comfortable. This recognition speaks volumes for all the efforts we undertook to make the ‘learning from home’ transition as smooth as possible, for everyone associated with NWS.”

“The results of the feedback confirmed that everyone has a feeling of belongingness at NWS. It is a place ‘where you can count on colleagues to cooperate’ with each other. The feedback has also underlined the importance that NWS attaches to professional development and learning. PDL focuses rigorously and consistently on improving the standards and quality of teaching and learning based on individual, team and school needs,” said Susan, Head Teacher, NWS.

At Nehru World School, students receive so much more than an ordinary education. The school takes pride in creating a unique and exciting learning environment that embraces all types of learners and promotes holistic development.

Nehru World School – Ghaziabad, established in 1978, is a co-educational school day school. It is the beginning of a lifelong adventure known as learning. The School fosters children’s natural inquisitiveness and delight in learning.(IANS)