Govt to issue labour licence to migrant workers

SHILLONG, March 3: The state government will have the lawful right to issue licences to migrants, while ADCs will retain the right to issuing clearance certificate.

A senior official of the KHADC informed today that the Council had issued the Labour Service Licence (LSL) till February this year.

“We will now be issuing the Labour Clearance Certificate (LCC) after the state government enacted the Meghalaya Identification, Regulation (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Act, 2020,” the KHADC official informed.

The Council began issuing LSL on its own since November last year. Earlier, the licensing work was leased to private parties.

As per official figures, from November 2020 till February 2021, the KHADC earned revenue of Rs 14.94 lakh. A total of 1993 non-tribal labourers had registered with the KHADC during that period.

The council was charging Rs 700 for each LSL which has to be renewed every six months.

The KHADC now expects to continue its collection by charging a fee for every LCC issued to migrant workers.

For issuing licences, the state government will appoint labour inspectors in all the 46 C&RD blocks.