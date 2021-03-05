BJP claims infighting over

SHILLONG, March 4: The infighting in the state unit of BJP seems to be far from over although the party’s state in-charge, M Chuba Ao sought to give an “all is well” message.

Ao, who was in Shillong on Thursday, claimed the differences among party leaders had been ironed out. However, the party’s state unit chief, Ernest Mawrie said issues only pertaining to organizational activities were resolved.

The BJP held a marathon meeting to try and keep its house in order. The cracks in the party developed when Mawrie started going after the National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government on the issue of alleged corruption and other illegalities. The BJP is an ally of the NPP and constituent of the government.

At the end of the meeting, Ao told reporters they had discussed the crisis surrounding the party’s state chief. He said some wanted Mawrie to be ousted. Making it clear that BJP will not pull out of the MDA, he said the issues would be resolved soon.

“We have come to know everything. We have agreed to disagree and the matter is now over,” Ao asserted.

Stating that everybody in the party rejected the idea of Mawrie’s removal, he said party leaders can highlight issues of corruption but since MDA is BJP’s own government, there has to be a mechanism in this regard.

Reiterating that the infighting is an internal matter of the BJP, Ao said the party will not pursue the issue of corruption but wait for the report of the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta ordered a probe into the allegations of misappropriation and misuse of public funds amounting to more than Rs 60 crore in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

Denying that he is soft on the government, Ao said incidents of illegalities do occur everywhere. He said the BJP legislators would definitely raise any issues of corruption or illegalities with the MDA.

He dismissed the perception that he was protecting the government and not supporting his party stating the issues of corruption need to be discussed threadbare. He said the meeting also discussed party discipline and obedience and hoped party leaders would keep cooperating with him.

However, Mawrie vowed to continue to raise the issue of corruption as and when required.

“The issues pertaining to organization and party activities have been resolved but not the issues of corruption,” he said.

He said he was doing his duties as the party’s state chief by highlighting the issues. He said he was not attacking Chief Minister Conrad Sangma of the NPP.

“The Central leaders have told me to keep raising issues if corruption is involved. We will not deviate,” he asserted.

He said he had recently visited New Delhi and learnt that a team of the Central government would visit the state soon to look into alleged corruption in the GHADC.

“The inspection team will ask for evidence. We have already submitted all proofs and RTI replies to the Centre,” Mawrie added.

BJP will raise issues within first: Hek

BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek on Thursday said party leaders would now raise issues with the party’s state core committee before taking them up with the core committee of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA).

“Many people feel there is infighting in the BJP. However, we don’t consider it as infighting. Miscommunication and misunderstanding do take place also in a family,” Hek said.

He said everyone at Thursday’s party meeting was asked not to go public with issues but resolve them internally.

According to Hek, there is no question of removing Ernest Mawrie from the post of party’s state chief. He said the issues of alleged corruption and other illegalities, which Mawrie had raised, are genuine but these should be raised through a proper platform.

He also said that it is the right of not only BJP but even other political parties to raise any concerns and the state government has to be transparent.