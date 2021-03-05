Composer Vishal Mishra makes his Telugu debut

Mumbai, March 4 : Composer Vishal Mishra has ventured into the Telugu music industry with the film, Yuvarathnaa. The makers of the film unveiled their fourth track on Thursday, titled Paatashaala and composed by Vishal.

Vishal has also lent his voice to the Hindi version of the song. Paatashaala has been composed by Thaman and has lyrics penned by Kalyan Chakravarthy.

“When ‘Paatashaala’ came my way, I was thrilled. It was an enriching experience collaborating with Thaman. He is a musician par excellence. It has a lovely melody which reminds one of their school and college days. It was a new language but we jammed and I got familiar with it. I am excited to know how my Telugu fans react to it,” said Vishal.

Paatashaala is Vishal’s first collaboration with Thaman, a Telugu bigwigs who has given some of the biggest hits in the language.

In Bollywood, Vishal is known for his work in Qarib Qarib Singlle, Munna Michael and Kabir Singh among other hits.(IANS)