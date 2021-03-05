HC seeks report on cleaning of Umiam, Ward’s Lake

SHILLONG, March 4: The High Court of Meghalaya has asked amicus curiae SP Mahanta to file a fresh report on steps taken to clean Ward’s Lake and Umiam Lake.

Last year, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the Court had asked the state government to find out whether waste or sewage water from hotels, restaurants and resorts were being discharged into the lakes.

The division bench of the high court in an order on Thursday said as the court took up the matter a year ago, the court will request the amicus curiae to visit the water bodies once again to carry out an inspection in the presence of concerned authorities.

The court also said that in the status report, the amicus curiae will mention the budget allocated for maintenance of the lakes.

The matter has been listed for hearing on March 25.