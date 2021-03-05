‘Tax reimbursement is act of natural justice’

SHILLONG, March 4: The All India Service (AIS) officers serving the state have viewed the state government move to reimburse their income tax as “natural justice” and “a parity of pay” for them. They are of the opinion that the recent decision of the government, which received the flak from many quarters, was based on the principle of “equal pay for equal work”.

The Shillong Times tried to reach out to AIS officers serving here for their views on the recent move of the government and while many declined to speak, some officers shared their views on the request of anonymity.

A senior IAS officer who is serving the state for quite some time justified the decision saying in the administrative ethics, parity of pay for the similar / identical works is a key issue. Citing an example, the officer said that if two individuals are performing similar or identical tasks, irrespective of their gender, or any other parameter, they are entitled to similar pay, perks and privileges, if any.

Admitting that the state has a huge deficit of AIS officers, the bureaucrat said that the tax reimbursement will encourage the AIS officers serving outside the state to come back to their home cadre.

Another senior officer said that the move is most definitely a “morale booster” for AIS officers in the state as after all officers serving in Meghalaya from other states “definitely feel isolated and homesick”.

Stating that due to the Land Transfer Act, no land or property can be purchased by AIS officers from outside, the senior officer added that land has been given to a privileged few in Mawdiangdiang and so other officers are left high and dry.

“Detractors may criticise and flay the decision but is it not true that one IAS officer is holding 6-7 charges but we are getting only one salary and no additional allowances for additional charges. This is not the case in the central government”, the officer said.

Right now, the total strength of IAS officers for Assam- Meghalaya cadre is 263 and of them, nearly 100 IAS officers are serving in Meghalaya. In addition, nearly 31 IPS officers are serving in Meghalaya and about the same number of IFoS officers are serving here.

The official also pointed out that as per the standing orders of Government of India, 66% of the All India Service cadre officers of a state should be outsiders and 33% locals. “If so many officers opt for deputation, definitely they feel that something is amiss in Meghalaya,” the officer said.

He was of the view that the income tax exemption would give them a “good reason to stay back in the state”.

The official also maintained that whether IT reimbursement was there or not, the All India Service officers serving in the state were dedicated and determined to serve the state and the people to the best of their abilities.

Another officer, who agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, said, “Personally speaking, it’s about creating pay parity.”

The official also said that in most states, the same salary and tax deductions happen for all AIS officers while asserting that the move would also help attract more officers to the state at a time when the state is facing severe shortage of AIS officers.

When asked about the mechanism through which the officers will get their reimbursement, the officers said that as far as their knowledge goes, the officers first have to pay their Income Tax and then apply for reimbursement. It was also informed that presently, the Income Tax is deducted at source on a monthly basis by the Drawing and Disbursing Officer, which is a mandatory provision and all the Drawing and Disbursing Officers are responsible for IT deductions at source.