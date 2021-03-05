Missing woman lodged at OSC, Baghmara

TURA, Mar 5: An identified woman was on March 1 found loitering at the Siju Forest Reserve in South Garo Hills and brought to the Baghmara Women Police Cell, a delayed report has revealed.

The woman is currently lodged at the One Stop Centre (OSC) shelter. According to officials of the centre, the profile, family and address of the individual could not be ascertained as she is unable to communicate.

Meanwhile, anyone having information about the missing person has been asked to come forward and report to the One Stop Centre (OSC), Bolsal Ading, Baghmara, South Garo Hills District.